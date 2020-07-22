Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains announce new young professionals group

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains are putting together a young professionals group with the goal of empowering girls in our area.

The group is open to men and women older than 18, up to their late 40s.

They need people who are willing to be in leadership roles on the group’s executive board so they can work out membership fees, and when the group will meet.

Those who join will have networking and volunteer opportunities and a chance to help educate, mentor, and inspire girl scouts in our area.

“I have very very fond memories of Girl Scout camp and Camp Kiwanis and learning how to make a campfire and all sorts of things so it’s exciting to me to be able to come back and revisit those things and hopefully, you know, be a help to someone down the road,” said Stephanie Price.

If you are interested in joining, click here for more information.