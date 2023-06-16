WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Today marks FOX 44’s News 27th Founder’s Day and we’re celebrating it by…

“Giving back to the community!“

FOX 44 News parent company Nexstar Media, celebrates each annual milestone in the business by dedicating time for affiliates to participate in community service.

This year, the FOX 44 News team was hard at work at Hidden Treasures by Caritas.

FOX 44’s Digital Sales Manager Della Watson, shares what a morning of serving the community looks like.

“Every year on Founder’s Day, FOX 44 volunteers all of our time here at Hidden Treasures. All of the donations that come in for Caritas, we help the employees sort through everything [and] make sure their electronics are working, and are safe to sell,” says Watson.

The team assisted in a variety of things that also included pricing items, hanging clothes, and sorting true to its name, the hidden treasures all around us.

And with just four hours of teamwork, we were able to do a months works of sorting donations.

FOX 44’s Zion Sweet shares why serving your community makes all the difference.

“It’s just important to give back to the community because, you know, it’s your community. It’s where you stay. So you should invest in that. You know what I mean? Especially if you want to like, see change. People should try to do more to help out in their communities, you know, see, you know, ways, big or small, what they can do,” says sweet.

Every sale Hidden Treasures makes, the profits go toward the programs Caritas offers to those in need.

We are spending our Founder’s Day by saying thank you to those in the community who continuously support us and tune in.