The 25th Harley Party is this weekend and Cheryl Stallings stops by to talk with us about it.

The 25th Harley Party is Saturday, July 27th from 5pm to 9pm in Downtown Amarillo. Tickets are $85 and they include food, beverages, and a chance to win a 2019 Road King or $15,000.

Tickets can be purchased at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson, The Lost Cajun, Hoffbrau, Ye Old Pancake Station, or Family Support Services. Or you can order by phone at (806) 342-2500.

Proceeds help benefit Family Support Services.