‘Fill the Boot’ campaign going virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For decades, the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Local 542 have raised funds in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization helping fight the disease through research and community service.

“We’ve had a really great history in Amarillo,” said Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Executive Director, April Catarella. “Last year in 2019, I think, they raised about $45,000.

The organization is not going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop that mission, taking the “Fill the Boot” campaign virtual.

“It is disappointing we can’t get out on the streets. When people see you face to face it’s easier to give to someone when you have some change in your hand,” said Jeff Justus with the Amarillo Fire Department.

Although the tradition has been to collect donations in-person, Justus thinks the digital campaign will still be effective.

“I still feel like it’s going to be effective,” said Justus. “We’ve already raised over $1,500 and we’ve only had a couple of days. So that’s pretty encouraging for us. We’ve got, I believe, until the end of December to raise all this money, so it’ll be more than the three days we just stand on the corner.

Catarella said she is hoping the power of social media will also help push the campaign.

“The Amarillo [Fire] Department and members will be sharing it on their social media, so if you’re connected to them lookout for that. We have a great community that always comes out for us and this is a great cause so we’re hopeful we’re going to raise as much as we did last year.”

For more information or to donate click here.

