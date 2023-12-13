AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission announced that it will host a Christmas meal to feed the hungry and homeless individuals of Amarillo on Dec. 21, starting at 10:20 a.m.
Officials with Faith City Mission said, “Doors will open for volunteers at 10 a.m. and at 10:20 a.m.”
Faith City Mission officials said guests will attend chapel at 11 a.m., followed by a homemade Christmas meal at 11:30 a.m.
Following the event, officials said that Faith City volunteers and staff will gather to have their own Christmas meal.
