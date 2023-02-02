PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that Sally Dillman Eaves will be awarded the 2022 “Distinguished Alumni Benefactor” during the “Blue and Gold” banquet.

WBU detailed that the banquet is set at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, on the Plainview campus, and alumni and friends are welcome.

Officials added that tickets are $15 which includes a meal, alumni and friends are welcome.

According to a WBU press release, Eaves will be honored during the banquet held as part of the WBU Homecoming celebration.

Officials said Eaves is a Canadian native that earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Wayland in 1975. She served on the Wayland Board of Trustees for 14 years. Eaves also was a founding member of the Sally Society, a women’s giving organization at Wayland.

WBU added that Eaves worked as a medical technologist for 15 years, serving with medical missions in Mexico several times.

“Sally Eaves is passionate about her community and her alma mater, and she has been a cheerful supporter of all things Wayland for many years,” said Jeffrey Vera, director of Alumni Relations. “She gives of her time and has left a legacy through scholarships and general support. The Wayland family is grateful for alumni donors like Sally, and we are so excited to honor her this year with the distinguished benefactor award.”

In addition to Eaves, honorees include:

Donnie Brown, longtime campus minister;

Rick Cooper, longtime basketball coach;

Kathie Jackson, longtime educator;

Richard Miller, longtime probation officer and pastor of Happy Union Baptist Church;

Young Alumnus Honoree Dr. Hailey Budnick, a neurosurgical resident.