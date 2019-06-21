Downtown Women’s Center celebrates renovation of Haven House shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center is celebrating “New Beginnings” with the new life of its Haven House shelter, which is more than 100 years old.

The work on haven house is complete and it is now fully operational.

DWC focuses on homeless women in recovery from substance use disorders and their children.

Through its three shelters, Haven House, Abba House, and Gratitude House, DWC is able to serve 70 women and 80 children in its recovery program.

“This one here is just mainly for the women and it’s dormitory-style, so there’s rooms where there’s five to six women in each room. So there’s a lot of activity going on here, and it’s really great to be able to have a nice, clean, big space for our women and something nice for them to have,” said Development Director Stephanie Goins.

Goins said it took more than two years to renovate the Haven House shelter.

Haven House serves as the point of entry for women who enter the DWC.

It is a two-year program, so once successful, women are able to move into their own housing.

This year marks 30 years that the DWC has served our community.

Watch below to see a tour of the renovated shelter: