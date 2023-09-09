AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced that it will be closed from Sept. 11 through Sept. 22 to install two new exhibits and make repairs. During what the DHDC calls “Dark Week,” it will bring some of its mobile displays to Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) for visitors to enjoy.

The DHDC mentioned that the pop-up experience will be free for DHDC members.

The DHDC exhibit pieces will include:

A climbing dome

Outdoor games

Light tables

Hands-on mobile exhibits

DHDC said in addition to the exhibits, it will have over seven miles of hiking trails.

According to the DCDC, WBNC will have a sandpit exhibition site, a found objects playthings section, and various outdoor exploration pieces around the Libb’s Trail.