AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) announced that they will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative as the exclusive museum to participate in Amarillo this year.

DHDC and WBNC stated that Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America.

“Museums educate and inspire, cause us to wonder and imagine, dream and remember,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums program, DHDC is offering military personnel and their families an opportunity to feel connected to the DHDC community and to explore the world through the power of arts, culture, and design, contributing to each person being able to live an artful life.”

According to DHDC and WBNC, this partnership provides free admission to veterans and currently serving military personnel and their families from May 20 through September 4.

“Having grown up in a military family, I understand firsthand how disrupted life can be for the families of those heroes serving the citizens of our country. Blue Star Museums offers a wonderful opportunity for families to experience things they might now otherwise have been able to afford,” said Wendy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. “It offers valuable cultural experiences and helps build community among our local military families, and those passing through. These families sacrifice so much for our community, and participating in Blue Star Museums is just one way we can say thanks to those who do so much for us.”

DHDC and WBNC said qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. DHDC has also pledged to extend free admission to veterans and to currently serving personnel, as well as up to five family members with the same identification requirements.

More information about this partnership and other community programs can be found on the DHDC’s Facebook page.