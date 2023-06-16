PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Worship Center has been working with the Red Cross to host a cooling station for people that have been impacted by the tornado.

The Perryton Chamber of Commerce is calling the CWC the supply depot for the city. Several volunteers and church leaders have been at the CWC accepting donations and providing a place of shelter for those who do not have a place to go. Those donations include clothes, food, toiletries and much more.

Kevin Britton, CWC Senior Pastor said people can come to the CWC and grab the supplies they need.

“At this specific location, the Red Cross has asked us to be a cooling station. As temperatures increase, people need a place to go and their homes are not available. They can stay here all day. We are serving food, places to rest, and if they need supplies for hygiene, water, or anything from baby goods to clothing, they are able to take those things with them as they leave,” Britton said.

According to Britton, the CWC will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and after that people will need to either go to the shelter at the Perryton High School gym or their home if they are able. He says people can also get supplies from the Red Cross station in the city.

“Red Cross, which is at the high school is also receiving donations and so they are distributing also, but right now we are just waiting for people to come and take what they need,” he said.

Lindy Loftus, Game On Graphics business owner and Perryton resident, said that her business, Game on Graphics, was destroyed by the tornado.

“Our windows were blown out, the back of our shop has no roof at all, high line wires are down, all kind of things were flying all through the downtown area. Our business is deemed condemned, no one can go in right now, but we do not have the damage that so many others have had. It was minimal damage compared to what we have seen and what we have helped clean up,” she said.

Loftus said she is grateful to have a place to go during this time, and that the community was able to come together and help those in need.

“I’ve never been through what we experienced last night and the devastation, destruction, the homes that have been destroyed, the lives lost, the businesses that have been destroyed. Everyone in the community came out and people were just cleaning up with nothing that they had and just trying to help board up businesses. There was no looting, everyone was just banding together. Watching surrounding communities come in with the ambulances and just every bit of help that you could ever imagine,” she said.

The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is asking for monetary donations rather than material donations because they do not have enough help to take donations in.

They say financial donations can be accepted locally at any First Bank Southwest in Perryton, Booker, Pampa, Amarillo, or Hereford. They say to let the bank know your donation is to benefit the survivors of the Perryton, TX tornado.