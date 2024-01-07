AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that it will host a blood drive in Memorium of Madison Taylor Knebusch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

According to the CMBC, guests can donate in Madison’s memory and receive a glow-in-the-dark bear shirt, a childhood cancer awareness shirt, and a pass to a local escape room.

The CMBC also stated that a photo ID is required to donate.