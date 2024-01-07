AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that it will host a blood drive in Memorium of Madison Taylor Knebusch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
According to the CMBC, guests can donate in Madison’s memory and receive a glow-in-the-dark bear shirt, a childhood cancer awareness shirt, and a pass to a local escape room.
The CMBC also stated that a photo ID is required to donate.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.