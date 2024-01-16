AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that it is in need of blood donors due to delaying blood drives because of the winter weather, which also caused donors to cancel appointments.

According to the CMBC, it currently has a 1-2 day supply of blood, which is below the safe stock level. For over a week, CMBC has been sending out more blood to hospitals than it is bringing in from donors.

The CMBC stated that sending out more blood than it is receiving from donors could impact treatments for cancer, scheduling surgeries, and transfusions of all types.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center also stated that it is the sole provider of blood to the Texas Panhandle.

“January is always a difficult time, as blood donations are typically slow during the holidays and in the weeks following, and the winter weather is magnifying the problem,” said Dr. John Armitage, Coffee Memorial Blood Center president and CEO. “Since the start of the year, blood donations are lagging significantly, and fewer people are donating. We urgently ask the public to step up and help secure their community blood supply.”

The CMBC stated that successful donors will receive a short-sleeved, glow-in-the-dark “When I’m Not Hibernating, I’m Donating Blood” T-shirt and a ticket to a local escape room.

According to the CMBC, blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be donated as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

“Blood has no substitute,” said Armitage. “Patients across the state rely on blood products to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth. Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.”

Further, the CMBC stated that anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds, and 18+ donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

Appointments to donate can be made online by clicking here or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.