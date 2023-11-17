AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Blood Memorial Center announced that donors who donate between the dates of Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 will receive a shirt and a free Cinergy Entertainment movie pass.

According to a CBMC press release, from now until Jan. 12 donors have the chance to earn Double Donor Store points by scheduling and keeping their appointments on the OBI mobile app.

“Our donors have continued to ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “This year, we continued to face challenges and obstacles. As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”

Officials said the OBI donor store is set to be open Dec. 2023 and Jan. 2024 to redeem points.

Anyone who is healthy and at least 16 years old can give blood, according to CMBC organizers. Donations typically take about an hour. Appointments to donate can be made online here or by calling 877-340-8777, with walk-in donations also welcome.