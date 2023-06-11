AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Keep Amarillo Clean, and the City of Amarillo officials held a meeting regarding the strategy of cleaning local parks and lakes.

According to a Keep Amarillo Clean flyer, the city needs volunteers to help clean up local parks and lakes. Officials said bags, gloves, and refreshments will be provided.

The release states that Medi Park and Lake cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, volunteers will meet at the Wallace Blvd. and 9th Ave. parking lot.

Officials said the Mcdonald Lake cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24, volunteers will meet at the corner of Coulter and 45 St.