City of Amarillo looking for volunteers to help conduct ‘PIT Count’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is holding their second “Point in Time Count” (PIT Count), and is looking for volunteers to help out.

The count consists of going around the city during a 24-hour period to count the homeless population and conduct a survey.

The PIT Count helps get agencies information to help address the needs of the homeless population. It also helps get funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If you want to help out, training sessions are available Tuesday, July 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

The second PIT Count is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

For more information on how to help or volunteer for the PIT Count, contact APD Sgt. Jason Riddlespurger at jason.riddlespurger@amarillo.gov, Jolene Barreras at jbarreras@fss-ama.org, Amy Dixon at amy.dixon@amarillo.gov or Kelly Stephens at kelly@unitedwayama.org.