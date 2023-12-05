PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Bobby Hall, president of Wayland Baptist University, invites the Plainview community to “Lighting Up Wayland,” which takes place this Thursday on the steps of Gates Hall and begins at 7 p.m.

According to WBU officials, “Lighting Up Wayland” is a post-Christmas parade party that takes place in Gate Circle — 1900 West Seventh St. The party starts immediately following the downtown lighted Christmas parade. Hall also plans to welcome the university’s featured guest, Santa Claus, who will ride in on Wayland’s float.

WBU officials said the event will include free hotdogs, s’mores, cookies, and hot cocoa will be served. School officials said participants are encouraged to come early to register for door prizes that will be given away.

WBU officials also said the event will include Hall reading the Christmas Story from the Bible before the official lighting of historic Gates Hall.

“There is going to be plenty of fun, food, and fellowship in Gates Circle,” university officials said. “The Wayland wagon will be lit in the center of the circle, providing excellent photo opportunities.”

Further, officials noted other features include a Wayland faculty and staff choir singing Christmas carols and the distribution of candy canes. Once the lights come on, there will be photo opportunities as Wayland and the Plainview community come together to celebrate Christmas.

“Celebrate the moment when Gates Hall is lit with holiday decor,” said university officials. “It’s a moment folks won’t want to miss as this Wayland Christmas tradition continues.”