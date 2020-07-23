Center City presents facade grant to help two historic downtown churches

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo wasted no time doing its part to help both Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Carter Chapel CME Church which were vandalized last month.

Center City presented both historical churches that were built over 100 years an emergency facade grant of $1,000 this morning.

“We read about the tragic vandalism of these two historic churches in Center City,” Center City Executive Director Beth Duke said. “We asked our redesign committee and the board if they would consider an emergency facade grant to help. It was unanimous.”

The donation will help the congregations make repairs after vandals damaged their historic stained glass windows.

“It allows us to make changes to the historical value of the church,” Pastor Wheatley Bell of Carter Chapel CME Church said. “Those were stained glass windows. But this helps us. It helps us a great deal, and we’re thankful.”

Pastor Thomas D. Sands of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church could not be at the ceremony today but did have this statement.

“It means a lot to get this donation,” Bell said. “I’m grateful for the acts of kindness of Center City. It is great to feel the love and support from Amarillo and its citizens. We’re grateful.”

Despite the damage, Carter Chapel Pastor Wheatley Bell holds no ill will to those who did the damage. In fact, it is the opposite.

“To say specifically to them, we’re praying for you,” Bell said. “Should you one day want to come to Carter Chapel, you’re welcome. We will give you a cold glass of water.”

Since 1994, Center City has awarded more than $1 million in facade grants to downtown properties.

