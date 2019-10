ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- All nine of the gas balloons that took part in America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race have landed. The race kicked off on Monday in which balloons filled with gas take to the skies for days, racing each other to fly the farthest distance.

The team that flew the furthest was a team made up of American pilot Andy Cayton and co-pilot Krzysztof Zapart. They landed at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, in Ontario, Canada for a total distance of 1616.46 miles