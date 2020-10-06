Arbor Day celebrated at WT with planting of new trees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As reported last week, West Texas A&M celebrated Arbor Day early with the planting of two dozen new saplings on campus.

The holiday is celebrated statewide on the first Friday in November, but WT says it celebrates early due to October being a better moment in the year to plant trees in the area.

“We take our responsibility as environmental stewards very seriously, and we’re especially dedicated to maintaining campus forestry,” said Larry Bedwell, WT/SSC grounds manager. “By planting new trees every year, we’re looking down the road and providing shade and beauty for students to enjoy 50 years from now.”

Several locusts and elms will help reestablish the tree line along Russell Long Boulevard in front of the Dining Hall and Jarrett Hall. Some trees were felled in the summer of 2019 with the construction of a storm drain along the street meant to prevent standing water.

Several of the trees will reportedly help prevent drainage problems around Buff Hall by absorbing water, and others, which are drought-resistant, will add aesthetic value.

The Arbor Day planting also provided an educational opportunity for horticulture students, who learned important conservation facts from groundskeepers as they planted half of the trees on Oct. 2. Remaining trees will be planted over the next two weeks, says the University.

In August, WT was recognized as a 2019 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The recognition is reportedly part of a national program launched in 2008 that honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

Funding for the trees, according to the University, was provided by Chapman Forestry Foundation in Lubbock.

The University further states that the Arbor Day activity ties into the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

