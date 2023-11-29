AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that on Saturday, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 15th Annual Tamale Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales.

According to the press release, the locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford, and Amarillo. Guests can sign up in-store to participate in the contest until noon on the day of the contest. Entry is free and limited to the first 30 guests who sign up. Judging times take place between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Contest officials said the top prize at each location will be a $250 gift card, with second place earning a $100 gift card and third place earning a $50 gift card.

“We are so excited to host the Tamale Cook-Off for the 15th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for friendly competition and fantastic tamales. There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today!”

Further, contest officials mentioned that contestants will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. Prior to judging, contestants will be allowed to warm up their tamales and personalize them with any condiments i.e. cilantro, chopped onions, salsa, etc. Contestants will receive all additional information upon signing up.