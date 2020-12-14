Amarillo’s Code Blue Warming Station asking for donations as colder weather continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Weather-wise, it’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas. As temperatures dip and snow enters the forecast, The Code Blue Warming Station prepares to welcome those without homes to stay warm.

“It is just a warm space that we provide overnight for unsheltered homeless who don’t have any place else to go to come in and get warm,” said the Executive Director for Amarillo Housing First, Virginia Williams Trice.

Trice said the warming station’s first activation of the season was in October and supplies were fully stocked, but now they need help getting supplies to help take care of those in need.

“Since our very first night of being open, we have not been fully stocked on anything. There was actually one activation too that we ran out of hand warmers and were not able to give everybody that needed them hand warmers that morning,” said Trice.

On the list of items needed are:

Clothing Items:

Hand warmers

Gloves

Heavy winter coats

Leashes and collars for pets

Sanitary Items:

Paper towels

Lysol aerosol spray

Pine-sol and Bleach

Hand sanitizer (pump bottles or refills)

Face masks

Food Items:

Pop-Tarts

Mac-n-cheese microwavable cups

Chef Boyardee microwavable cups

Coffee

Individual creamer packs (must be individual due to COVID-19 precautions)

Trice said some like bringing specific items to know they directly helped, but monetary donations are also accepted.

“Monetary donations allow us to purchase in bulk, and that can be more effective. Their donations can … stretch longer that way,” said Trice.

Either through donating items or money, it all goes to help a good cause: preventing freezing deaths in Amarillo.

“We’ve had numerous, in the past, freezing deaths in our community, which could have been prevented if they had had a warm place to go. So, that’s the whole point is to be available for folks who don’t have any other place to go overnight,” said Trice.

Items can be dropped off at the Code Blue Warning Station building, located at 207 N. Tyler St. Monetary donations can be made by clicking here.