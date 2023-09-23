AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Tri-State Fair announced that it will host a mural dedication today starting at 5 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibits Hall.

According to the press release, leaders from the Tri-State Expo, the Amarillo Area Foundation Arts, and the Culture Committee, as well as Blank Spaces will gather for the formal dedication of the mural.

Officials stated that the Tri-State Exposition commissioned Blank Spaces, a local mural squad, to design and complete the mural as part of the Fair’s Centennial Celebration.

According to officials, the 190’x14′ mural is the largest installation for Blank Spaces to date.

Officials also noted that the Arts and Culture Fund of the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Don and Sybil B. Harrington Foundation made the creation of the large-scale mural possible.