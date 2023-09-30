AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony is hosting a special performance in October to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The performance will include guest artists award-winning Mariachi singer Nayelli Peña and Trio Los Reyes.

“You know, I’m really looking to working with Nayeli because she’s, she’s just about I think she’s turned 19 this year, but she’s been winning mariachi vocal competitions for like the last five years,” said Amarillo Symphony executive director Larry Lang.

Lang added that during the performance, the Amarillo Youth Symphony will be performing a Conga. The performance will also include Mambo and Bolero.

“So, we’re also excited to present the Glenwood dancers, which is an elementary school, of course, here in town. They have a long heritage of putting on these dances in costume for Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Lang. “And that’s going to be a lot of fun to watch and listen to.”

Lang said that although the symphony has been in the city for 100 years, there are still parts of the community that they have not reached.

“We still don’t reach the community as widely as I’d like to. And that’s why we’re doing these kinds of programs. We want to do different kinds of music, involve different parts of our community,” said Lang.

He talked more about why he decided to dedicate an entire program to Hispanic Heritage.

“I don’t think we’ve done enough. I’m new here, the conductor is new, George Jackson, we’re both only been here about a year. So, we’re trying some new things and trying to reach some new folks,” said Lang.

You can experience ¡Celebraciones! at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts October 13th and 14th at 7:30 p.m. Before each performance, the party will begin with a street party on 4th Street between the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and the Downtown Library at 6 p.m.

The street party is free to the public and will have Mexican food trucks along with a performance by Trio Los Reyes on Saturday night.

Tickets for ¡Celebraciones! can be found here.