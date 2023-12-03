AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo SPCA’s Facebook page, Raising Cane’s Plush Puppy sale has begun.
According to the post, Plush Puppies are limited edition New York City-inspired stuffed animals that people can purchase in-restaurant or online at Raising Cane’s Website. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to ASPCA, which describes itself as a “non-profit, no-kill shelter for dogs and cats.”
“We hope you will stop by CANE’S and purchase your Plush Puppy,” said ASPCA officials.
