Amarillo Police have new Downtown Neighborhood Office at Happy State Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have a new Downtown Neighborhood Office at Happy State Bank on South Taylor.

Currently, they have two officers who will work out of that office.

This will be the sixth group of Neighborhood Patrol Officers with the department.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton said anyone who lives near a Neighborhood Police Office is welcome to come in and meet the officers or voice any concerns they have for the area.

Cpl. Hilton said he hopes to eventually have four officers at the Downtown Neighborhood Office due to the increase in people going to events in downtown.