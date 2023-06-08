AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo hosted a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for those that have been affected by the recent flooding today from noon to 7 p.m. at the Randall County Fire Station.

The MARC had multiple agencies, including the Red Cross and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, at the center. These organizations handed out clean-up kits, food boxes, hygiene kits, and many more resources.

Kimber Thompson, a volunteer for the Texas Panhandle Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD) said the event was a collaboration between VOAD and local officials, as well as many other partners. She said the event is a one-stop access to a range of resources that help residents recover.

“It’s nice to be able to know that when things are out of control we can bring some calm and some sense, and just some assistance to people that might not know where to go for it or that are just not able to access what they need right now,” Thompson said. “So we can bring people together and really just have that sense of community that I think is so important.”

According to Thompson, she is grateful that these organizations were able to come together for the community.

“We have a multitude of resources that can help in these situations and this is a good opportunity for people to be able to access all of those at one time. I am very grateful that so many resources can come together on such short notice to do what we can for those who have been displaced,” Thompson said.

Candice Robinson, a flood victim, said she is still in shock from the disaster and MARC provides something positive to look forward to during a crisis.

“It’s a blessing. I mean, people wouldn’t know what to do in a time like this. So, it’s definitely a positive thing in a drastic situation,” Robinson said.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Randall County Fire Station Event Center located at 1111 East Loop 335 South.