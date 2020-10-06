Amarillo home prices increasing 1.2x faster than wages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new report by Construction Coverage says that home prices in the United States have outpaced income growth in nearly 90 percent of metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents over the last five years.

Despite decades of record-setting home sales, states the report, owning a home has become increasingly difficult for the average worker.

“Data from the federal government indicates that although earnings for production and nonsupervisory workers increased by approximately 80 percent between January 2000 and April 2020, housing costs have nearly doubled during the same period…” The report continues, “…At the same time that home prices have gone up, wages for the average worker have failed to keep pace. Research from the Economic Policy Institute shows that while wages for high-income workers grew steadily since the 1980s, middle- and low-income workers have actually seen their wages stagnate or even decline after adjusting for inflation.”

For more information, methodology, and more complete results, the original report can be found here.

