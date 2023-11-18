AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High School announced that it will celebrate its 80th annual canned food drive for the Amarillo Children’s Home.

According to school officials, the students will be loading cans into the Affiliated Foods semi-truck that is currently parked on the AHS campus Monday from 10:50 a.m. to 11:38 a.m.

School officials also noted that Student Council members led activities from Nov. 13 through Nov. 21 for the school’s 2,174 students and 250 plus staff members, with a goal to raise $20,000 and to collect cans of food for the Amarillo Children’s Home.