AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them to eliminate substandard housing in Amarillo.

“Also, with this ReStore, we sell donated merchandise and used merchandise at a lower cost than you can get at retail. So, it helps out people that can’t always afford brand-new stuff at department stores. For example a brand-new couch at Ashley’s furniture or something that sort. We help people that can’t afford that kind of stuff,” Nathan Thiesfeld, Habitat for Humanity ReStore manager said.

Thiesfeld said that the support the store continues to receive has allowed them to achieve the habitat’s mission.

“Our main mission is to build homes for low-income families. There are different qualifications that they have to meet to get a home. They have to be a first-time home buyer, and also in a certain income range, stuff like that,” Thiesfeld added. “But, once they are in our program, we just don’t give a house to them for free they do pay for it. We do make it affordable for them because it’s a hand up not a handout.”

He said that each year that the store is open it continues to grow.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth over the last few years, a lot of people come in, and a lot of people are finding out about us. I think it has really been benefiting the community, “he added. “A lot of people love coming in and shopping here getting some good used items at a fraction of the price.”

Thiesfeld said the program relies on the community so they are always looking for volunteers to help them to make their mission a reality.

To donate to the store you can drop off items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

Officials added that the store can also arrange to pick up items from your home if you cannot drop them off at the store.