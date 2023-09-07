AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo announced that the last day of the Amarillo Community Market is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9.

According to a Center City press release, this event will also honor “First Responders Day” and guests will be able to tour emergency vehicles as well as meet first responders.

Officials said admission and parking will be free, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes from 100.9 The Eagle and purchase cookies, bread, freeze-dried candies, jerky, salsa, jewelry, pottery & home decor.

Center City said the event would feature Zumba with Sabrina Meck Perez at around 9 a.m., face paintings by Ama-Dazzle, and a live performance by the Cactus Crooners at around 10 a.m. on the Carpet Tech Stage.