AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officlas with the Amarillo Community Market announced it will open for its 8th season on June 10 in Center City at 10th & Polk.

According to an ACM press release, all bakers, makers, growers, and producers from a 150-mile radius of Amarillo are welcome.

The release stated that market hours for 2023 will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Officials said the deadline for opening day is May 1.