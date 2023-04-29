AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officlas with the Amarillo Community Market announced it will open for its 8th season on June 10 in Center City at 10th & Polk.
According to an ACM press release, all bakers, makers, growers, and producers from a 150-mile radius of Amarillo are welcome.
The release stated that market hours for 2023 will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Officials said the deadline for opening day is May 1.
