AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Community Market announced that Saturday’s market hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Center City located at 1000 S. Polk St.

According to an Amarillo Community Market press release, the shop will include jams, jerky, bread, cinnamon rolls, flowers, salsa, beef, jewelry, candles, and art & crafts.

Officials detailed that the market will also feature music by Mike Fuller at around 10 a.m. on the CarpetTech Stage. ACM said admission and parking will be free.