AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Members of the community gathered at Palo Duro High School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Local school bands, cheerleaders, dancers, choirs, and officials were in attendance. The keynote speaker for the celebration was R.J. Soleyjacks, an elementary school committee member for the MLK celebration.

“We got to honor Dr. King’s legacy and got to engage our city in a candid conversation and gauge where we’re at,” said Soleyjacks. “We got to see how we move forward effectively for this moment; I was just excited to see the individuals who came out.”

Trinity Fellowship Pastor Greg Woods shared it was an honor to emcee the event and shared celebrating Dr. King helps people understand the importance of the civil rights movement, equality and justice.

“We’re not where we need to be, but we’ve made progress so much progress,” said Woods.

Soleyjacks shared there are still inequalities that people in Amarillo face depending on the neighborhood they live in.

“We’ll have to continue to challenge ourselves to get out of our comfort zones and to drive around our city and look at every single neighborhood and ask how would why,” explained Soleyjacks. “How did it get this way? Why is it like this? If we can do those things, then we can begin to have those conversations of finding solutions.”

The call to action that Soleyjacks is challenging the community to do is to begin volunteering to model the qualities of Dr. King.

“Dr. King and MLK Day really focuses around acts of service, and that’s something Dr. King did and left a legacy for is beginning to serve,” said Soleyjacks. “Showing his work and his work ethic and letting others follow behind them. So, as we move forward as a community effectively, that’s what I would like to challenge people to go out and serve.”