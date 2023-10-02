AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced it will host its 27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbeque Cook-off this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds—Amarillo National Center Parking lot.

According to the ACC, the all-inclusive tickets are $30 per person in advance until Thursday at 3 p.m. through any Panhandle Ticket outlet, including the Civic Center Box Office, participating United Supermarkets, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk. Click here to purchase the tickets online, or call 806-373-7800.

Tickets at the gate will be $40 starting at 5 p.m.