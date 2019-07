AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Argus is looking for his forever home!

Argus is an energetic and loving dog and has been at the shelter since June.

He is an owner surrender but that doesn’t take away from his loving personality.

He is currently in kennel E-9 at the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society. They are located at 3501 S Osage St. and are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help find Argus his forever home today!