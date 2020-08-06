KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

Gracie’s Project: Meet Simba

Clear the Shelters
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.

Today, we are introducing you to one of their adoptable pets, Simba.

Stacia Merriett, a Gracie’s Project board member, says Simba was found at the cloud pound.

“When we found him he was hiding in a corner and would not make eye contact with anybody. No affection, no anything, and now as you can see, he won’t leave my side”

Merriett says Simba is about three or four years old and has been at Gracie’s Project for about three months.

“He has been here probably about three months, so it took a couple of weeks to get him kind of settled in but he has been one of our favorites ever since.”

Simba is looking for his forever home, and is kid and dog friendly.

Merriett says “He knows love and that’s all he wants to give.”

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes, and then tune in to our clear the shelters special that’s airing august 28th.

