Gracie’s Project helped out by Clear the Shelters initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As any rescuer will tell you, it is the hardest job but the most rewarding all at the same time,” said Stacia Merriett, Gracie’s Project Adoption Specialist.

That’s what they do what they do at Gracie’s Project, help out our four-legged friends from bad situations.

“We get out and rescue animals from the pound, whether it’s dogs and cats, we do cats as well. We help any animal that’s in an emergency situation that we can. Any animal that’s on the EU list at the pound, we try to get those guys out as fast as possible,” said Merriett.

There’s a number of ways you can help out. You can adopt, foster, donate money and even sponsor an animal.

“A sponsor, what they can do as well is they can pick a pet on our website and say hey this money to go the vet services or I want to go for the food or get that baby some toys, send a package for it. That sort of thing,” said Merriett.

As much as it helps them being active on their Facebook page, being apart of the Clear the Shelters initiative, Merriett says it allows them to reach even more people.

“They can see, hey there are a lot of pets. Hey I did see this, can we help, can we do this. Right now with the pandemic, we’ve got so many animals that need help and with this initiative, it’s just going to make it that much better,” said Merriett.

Merriett says witnessing the animals match up with their owner and find their forever homes is quite the incredible moment.

“Anybody who has a pet knows it doesn’t take long for you to get attached to them. When we find them their forever homes, it’s always tears shed but their happy tears,” said Merriett.

For more information on how you can help out with Gracie’s Project, you can visit their website at https://www.graciesproject.com/ or on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Graciesproject2017