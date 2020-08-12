Dove Creek: Keeping the herd healthy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Clear The Shelters is the annual initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes.

KAMR Local Four’s Jackie Kingston highlights one of the participating organizations, Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

A lot goes into the process of re-homing horses at dove creek.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue Volunteer Coordinator, Ali McEwen tells us about the care and costs that goes into these horses.

“We have our Ferrer, Casey Phillip, who comes out and takes care of our entire herd for us,” said McEwen. “This is one of the most important things in caring for a horse while they’re here.”

McEwen said that on top of grooming/shoeing, and food cost, they have to keep veterinary costs in mind also.

“The veterinary care is constant,” said McEwen. “Always staying on top of their diet and making sure they are healthy. Because they do go out in the herd, they get brought in and checked for any wounds, cuts, anything like that that we will treat.”

McEwen said that it costs about $300 per horse each month.

The currently have 25 horses at Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

Go to dovecreekenquirerescue.Org to sponsor or donate.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes.

Catch our Clear the Shelter’s special on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.

