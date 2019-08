AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Connan has been with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society since June 16th.

Connan is about 6-years-old and lives in kennel E-6 with a lab roommate, and enjoys playing with other dogs.

Before being adopted he would need to meet any other dog in your home as a precautionary meet and greet, but he is generally a very dog-friendly boy.

Come visit Connan at Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society. His adoption fee is $20.19.