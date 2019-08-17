Clearing the shelters on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Shelters around the country are asking for people to open up their minds and hearts to the idea of adoption.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is preparing for national Clear the Shelters day.

Shelters all across the United States will be running adoption specials to try and clear their shelters. The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is one of them.

“We’re getting set up for our event tomorrow. we will have 100 different animals, dogs and cats up here available,” Tina Ensey, Adoption Coordinator for Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society, stated.

Dogs like Ella Bear were there getting ready for the big day, hoping to have a second chance at life in her forever home.

“She was actually out at the shelter a couple of weeks ago we pulled her out got her spayed, put her in foster care and now she’s up for adoption,” Ensey said.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is hoping that Saturday, August 17, she and many other animals find a permanent place to live.

According to APHS around 20 percent of their animals get returned one of the reasons being the owner was not prepared for the responsibility of owning that particular breed.

“She’s going to be a big girl she’s going to need space to play, she’s going to need space to run,” Ensey said.

Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society staff said when people are adopting they ask that they research the type of dog and cat they are looking to get, and then consider if where they live is right for them.

“We try when people come in and look at an animal to educate them on that breed. so as people are picking out animals we try to make them aware of that breeds characteristics so that they are prepared for them,” Ensey said.

The event will be held at PetSmart on Saturday with reduced prices. The adoption fee for dogs will be $50 and cats will be $25.

Two other shelters are participating Dove Creek Equine Rescue and Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws in Clovis.