Clear the Shelters: Working with horses at Dove Creek Equine Rescue

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR) — One of the organizations that takes part in our Clear the Shelters initiative is Dove Creek Equine Rescue.
It is a non-traditional shelter that rescues horses, retrains them, and rehomes them.
Jackie Kingston took a closer look at how they work with the horses they take in.
Catch our Clear the Shelter’s special on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.
