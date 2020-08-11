Clear the Shelters: Working with horses at Dove Creek Equine Rescue

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR) — One of the organizations that takes part in our Clear the Shelters initiative is Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

It is a non-traditional shelter that rescues horses, retrains them, and rehomes them.

Jackie Kingston took a closer look at how they work with the horses they take in.

Catch our Clear the Shelter’s special on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.

