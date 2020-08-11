KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

Clear the Shelters: Working with horses at Dove Creek Equine Rescue

Clear the Shelters
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR) — One of the organizations that takes part in our Clear the Shelters initiative is Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

It is a non-traditional shelter that rescues horses, retrains them, and rehomes them.

Jackie Kingston took a closer look at how they work with the horses they take in.

Catch our Clear the Shelter’s special on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss