Clear The Shelters: What is Dove Creek?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Clear The Shelters is the annual initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes.

KAMR Local Four’s Jackie Kingston highlights one of the participating organizations, Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

Jackie Kingston took a closer look at how they work with the horses they take in.

“We rehabilitate and we rehome,” said Ali McEwen, volunteer coordinator at Dove Creek. “We get them in a training program, and we find a good spot for them with a new owner.”

Dove Creek focuses on integrating each horse into “the herd”.

“We take them in, we make sure they’re vaccinated, and we just kind of let them settle in”, said McEwen. “Then we look at any social issues they might be having. Then we will slowly integrate them into the herd.”

McEwen said the area they need the most help in, is monthly sponsors.

“We have 24, no 25, one is off site being trained. But we need monthly sponsorship, and it can be $1, $10, any amount, and that will go to their full care of each horse,” said McEwen.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes.

Catch our Clear the Shelter’s special on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.

