KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

Clear The Shelters: What is Dove Creek?

Clear the Shelters
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Clear The Shelters is the annual initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes.

KAMR Local Four’s Jackie Kingston highlights one of the participating organizations, Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

Jackie Kingston took a closer look at how they work with the horses they take in.

“We rehabilitate and we rehome,” said Ali McEwen, volunteer coordinator at Dove Creek. “We get them in a training program, and we find a good spot for them with a new owner.”

Dove Creek focuses on integrating each horse into “the herd”.

“We take them in, we make sure they’re vaccinated, and we just kind of let them settle in”, said McEwen. “Then we look at any social issues they might be having. Then we will slowly integrate them into the herd.”

McEwen said the area they need the most help in, is monthly sponsors.

“We have 24, no 25, one is off site being trained. But we need monthly sponsorship, and it can be $1, $10, any amount, and that will go to their full care of each horse,” said McEwen.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes.

Catch our Clear the Shelter’s special on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss