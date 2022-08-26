AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Second Chance Animal Rescue of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit that works to rescue cats and dogs in the Amarillo area. This year, they’re joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative.

SCAR of Amarillo is 100% volunteer-run, providing adoption services for pets in need of loving homes.

Audra Roberts, a volunteer with SCAR, said all of their animals are in foster homes. Roberts said many of them are taken in as strays.

“We do take in animals from the animal shelter that are eligible to be adopted out. We will take those dogs and cats, get them spayed, neutered, make sure they’re fully vetted, fully up to date on immunizations before we adopt them out,” Roberts said. “We also work with some of the rural shelters in the area to help with their overpopulation issues.”

Roberts said SCAR’s mission is to find safe homes for dogs and cats, and give them a second chance.

According to their website, adoption prices are based on adoptability of the particular animal and the veterinary services required to prepare the animal for adoption..

Not only do they need to get pets into loving homes, they also need help fostering. Roberts said it usually does not cost anything to foster a pet.

“A lot of times, our organization can help with some of the food. We take care of all of the vetting for these animals,” said Roberts. “Our fosters just need to open their homes.”

SCAR is a partner of PetSmart Charities, and hosts adoption events every Sunday at the PetSmart on Soncy Rd. from 4-11 p.m. Roberts said SCAR will host a big Clear the Shelters adoption event at PetSmart on Saturday, August 27 with reduced adoption rates.

Click here to see adoptable pets at SCAR.