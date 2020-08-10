Clear The Shelters: Meet Gracen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.

Today, we are introducing you to one of their adoptable pets, Gracen.

“Grayson is one of our all-time favorites, he is an actual long stay here and we’re all surprised that he has been here as long as he has because he loves everybody,” Said Stacia Merriett, a Gracie’s Project board member. He loves everything and he especially loves the water.”

Gracen was rescued from the pound at the last minute.

“Yeah, so he is one of those ones that were on the EU list that we rescue. Those are a lot of times the ones that we rescue, ones at the last minute,” said Merriett.

Gracen is a sweet boy who gets along well with kids and animals, and loves his sleep.

“He is dog and cat friendly. He is an old soul. He wants To go to bed by six o’clock have his dinner and say night night. And every morning when we come in, he’s still sound asleep on his little bed,” said Merriett.

Merriett says Gracen would make a perfect companion for someone who also has an old soul and is looking for a companion.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes, and then tune in to our clear the shelters special that’s airing august 28th.

