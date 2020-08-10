Clear The Shelters: How to adopt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.
As we continue to work to clear the shelters We’re here at Gracie’s Project where they are rescuing animals and finding them their forever homes every single day.
Stacia Merritt who is a Gracie’s Project board member joins us to tell us more about that process.
