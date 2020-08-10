KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

Clear The Shelters: How to adopt

Clear the Shelters
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.

As we continue to work to clear the shelters We’re here at Gracie’s Project where they are rescuing animals and finding them their forever homes every single day.

Stacia Merritt who is a Gracie’s Project board member joins us to tell us more about that process.

