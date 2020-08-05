Clear The Shelters: Gracie’s Project

KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— It’s time once again for our Clear The Shelters initiative.

Clear The Shelters is our annual initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes.
This year, because of the pandemic we’re extending the event which lasts until August 15.

KAMR Local Four’s Jackie Kingston highlighs one of our participating organizations, “Gracie’s Project.”

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes.

You can tune into our Clear The Shelters special on August 28th.

