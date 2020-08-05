Clear The Shelters: Gracie’s Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— It’s time once again for our Clear The Shelters initiative.

Clear The Shelters is our annual initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes.

This year, because of the pandemic we’re extending the event which lasts until August 15.

KAMR Local Four’s Jackie Kingston highlighs one of our participating organizations, “Gracie’s Project.”

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes.

You can tune into our Clear The Shelters special on August 28th.

More from MyHighPlains.com: