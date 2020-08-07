Clear The Shelters: Gracie’s Project takes a look at Honey

KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.

Today, we are introducing you to one of their adoptable pets, Honey, AKA Honey Bear.

Stacia Merriett, a board member with Gracies Project said Honey came to them about three months old from the EU list at the pound, and she’s been there most of her life.

 Merriett said Honey is a super sweet girl, loves the water, and loves to cuddle.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes, and then tune in to our Clear the Shelters special that’s airing August 28th.

