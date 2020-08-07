Clear The Shelters: Gracie’s Project takes a look at Honey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.

Today, we are introducing you to one of their adoptable pets, Honey, AKA Honey Bear.

Stacia Merriett, a board member with Gracies Project said Honey came to them about three months old from the EU list at the pound, and she’s been there most of her life.

Merriett said Honey is a super sweet girl, loves the water, and loves to cuddle.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes, and then tune in to our Clear the Shelters special that’s airing August 28th.

