Clear The Shelters: Gracie’s Project gives Chance a chance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s project is a local organization that we’re highlighting during our clear the shelter’s initiative.

Today, we are introducing you to one of their adoptable pets, appropriately named, “chance.”

Gracie’s Project rescue specialist, Joy Ramos tells us Chance was found in a field lying there with an embedded color in his neck.

“We rushed him the vet because he was in shock, and when we got there, we found out that he was in kidney failure,” said Ramos. “He had gotten into some poison of some kind and his glucose levels were very low, so they took them into surgery and fixed his embedded color. His hair is just now starting to grow back on his neck.”

Ramos tells us Chance is dog and kid-friendly, and is looking for his forever home.

Stay tuned during the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to organizations in our area that work to find pets their forever homes, and then tune in to our clear the shelters special that’s airing august 28th.









