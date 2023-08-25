AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes in August.

Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit that needs your help. The organization is in need of people to foster or adopt dogs at the shelter, along with donations to continue to help area animals.

Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer at Gracie’s Project, said the first step to foster or adopt a dog is to fill out an application.

“We take that application and we go through them. And then we call the folks and ask them what dog they are specifically looking for. And then we talk to them about that dog with the fostering and the adoption and if that is not a good fit we see if we can try something else for them,” Goswick said.

According to Goswick, Gracie’s Project has been at full capacity for the past three years. She added that the shelters in Amarillo have been feeling the strain of working to keep animals off of the streets.

“Amarillo has a huge problem with stray dogs and irresponsible pet owners. All the rescues are full, said Goswick. “They are all broke and they are all tired. The city shelter is full all the time. We don’t know how long everybody can sustain this.”

Goswick said Gracie’s Project will host their 4th annual ‘Pulls for Paws’ clay shoot fundraiser on Sept. 15 at the Cactus Gun Club. She said they are looking for clay shoot teams to sign up for that event.

“It’s a fun event. After the clay shoot, we have an after-party. We have a really great dance and really great food. Lots of silent auction items,” Goswick said.

Goswick said another way you can help the shelter is by contributing monetary donations. She said they are also in need of other donations such as dog food, treats, and beds.

You can help Gracie’s Project by adopting or fostering as we work to help clear the shelters.

For more information about how you can donate to Gracie’s Project and the application to adopt or foster, visit the shelter’s website.