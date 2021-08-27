Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — NBC’s annual initiative, Clear the Shelters, is back!

According to Cleartheshelters.com, “Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.” The website continued, “The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept.19, 2021.”

KAMR is taking part in the fun with hopes to find furry friends in local animal shelters a forever home.

The initiative will include shelters near the Amarillo area, such as Gracie’s Project.

Stacia Merriett, Adoption Specialist at Gracie’s Project, shared that there are approximately 150 dogs and 40 cats in their care, as of recent.

“We just helped with a hoarding situation. So that gave us about 20 more dogs than what we had less than about two weeks ago,” said Merriett.

In honor of Clear the Shelters, Merriett said that the organization will most likely be offering reduced adoption fees.

While this annual initiative encourages folks to come out and provide a dog their forever home by adopting, there are also other ways to help out, such as donating or fostering.

“There’s so many people that don’t realize how many dogs get sent to shelters, you know, thinking that they’re going to get rehomed there. That’s not always the case, and that’s where rescues step in and help try to get those ones off the euthanasia list. You know, to help give them a bridge to their forever home that actually will love them forever,” said Merriett.

Merriett added that Gracie’s Project holds adoption events every weekend. For a look at all of the organization’s events, click here.

For an adoption application, click here.

For an application to foster, click here.

Stay tuned to KAMR Local Four News on-air and online for continued coverage of Clear the Shelters.